Gaza death toll reaches 9,000: Health Ministry

Middle East News
2023-11-02 | 06:50
Gaza death toll reaches 9,000: Health Ministry
Gaza death toll reaches 9,000: Health Ministry

Gaza's health ministry has updated its death toll since the war broke out on October 7 to 9,061, including 3,760 children and 2,326 women.

