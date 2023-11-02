Rafah crossing welcomes new arrivals of foreign passport holders from Gaza

On Thursday, a new group of foreign passport holders from Gaza arrived in Egypt via the Rafah border crossing, according to an Egyptian official at the crossing.



The official told Agence France-Presse, "Two buses entered the Egyptian side," without specifying the number of individuals who crossed.



However, the Palestinian side of the crossing announced, "Two buses carrying 100 foreign passport holders" out of a total of 400 individuals scheduled to leave the Gaza Strip on Thursday.



AFP





