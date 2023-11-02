News
Bahraini Parliament cuts economic ties with Israel
Middle East News
2023-11-02 | 12:38
Bahraini Parliament cuts economic ties with Israel
The Bahraini Parliament announced on Thursday the "suspension" of the kingdom's economic relations with Israel.
This decision also includes the departure of the Israeli ambassador from Manama and the return of the Bahraini ambassador from the State of Israel.
These actions come in light of the ongoing war in Gaza.
However, there has been no official confirmation from the Bahraini government regarding this matter.
Bahraini
Bahrain
Parliament
Economic
Ties
Israel
Gaza
