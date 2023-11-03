Paris condemns 'attacks on United Nations sites' in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-11-03 | 05:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Paris condemns &#39;attacks on United Nations sites&#39; in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Paris condemns 'attacks on United Nations sites' in Gaza

France has denounced "attacks on United Nations sites and humanitarian teams" in Gaza, according to government spokesperson Olivier Véran on Friday, following Israeli strikes that targeted the Jabalia camp, one of the largest camps in the Gaza Strip. 

Véran stated in a statement received by the AFP agency that "France condemns the attacks on United Nations sites and humanitarian teams, whose work is essential for the civilian population in Gaza."  

This came after a "strong" condemnation in an earlier statement to the BFMTV channel of the "shelling of Jabalia," where a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was hit. 

AFP 
 

Middle East News

France

Attacks

United Nations

Gaza

Olivier Véran

Israel

Strikes

Jabalia

Camp

Gaza Strip

LBCI Next
Al Jazeera: Planes shell AFP office, a number of press offices in Gaza City
General Director of Hospitals in Gaza to Al Jazeera: We do not have any options if fuel is not provided
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-14

Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

UN condemns 'atrocity' anew after airstrike on Jabalia camp in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:56

New US ambassador to Israel arrives in country to assume his position

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Blinken: Israel has the "right" and "duty" to self-defense

LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
07:44

US Secretary of State: We are determined to support Israel and are working to release the detainees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Prices of gasoline see slight increase

LBCI
Middle East News
05:41

United Nations estimates humanitarian needs in Gaza, West Bank at $1.2 billion

LBCI
World News
03:49

Paris Rally: Two Thousand Protesters Demand Immediate Ceasefire and End to Gaza Massacre

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Mikati and French Defense Minister Discuss Border Escalation and Gaza War

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50

Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Adraee shares video of combat helicopters attacking Hezbollah sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Hezbollah asks southerners to avoid passing through Kfarkela, Odaisseh roads

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More