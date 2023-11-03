Paris condemns 'attacks on United Nations sites' in Gaza

France has denounced "attacks on United Nations sites and humanitarian teams" in Gaza, according to government spokesperson Olivier Véran on Friday, following Israeli strikes that targeted the Jabalia camp, one of the largest camps in the Gaza Strip.



Véran stated in a statement received by the AFP agency that "France condemns the attacks on United Nations sites and humanitarian teams, whose work is essential for the civilian population in Gaza."



This came after a "strong" condemnation in an earlier statement to the BFMTV channel of the "shelling of Jabalia," where a school affiliated with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was hit.



AFP