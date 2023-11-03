United Nations estimates humanitarian needs in Gaza, West Bank at $1.2 billion

The United Nations has estimated the humanitarian needs in Gaza and the West Bank at $1.2 billion until the end of 2023, according to a statement from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' (OCHA).



The office clarified that "the cost to meet the needs of 2.7 million people, comprising the entire population of Gaza and 500,000 people in the occupied West Bank, is estimated at $1.2 billion," adding that the fundraising appeal launched on the 12th of October is far from sufficient.



AFP