Israel returns 'thousands' of Palestinian workers to Gaza after expulsion

2023-11-03 | 05:51
Israel began on Friday the expulsion of "thousands" of Palestinian workers to the Gaza Strip amid weeks of intense shelling on the besieged territory, according to journalists at Agence France-Presse and a Palestinian official.

Hisham Adwan, head of Gaza's crossing authority, told Agence France-Presse, "Thousands of workers who were detained in Israel since the beginning of the war have returned." 

According to Israeli authorities, around 18,500 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip held work permits in Israel when the war began on the seventh of October, as Hamas launched an attack on Israel, which responded by launching bombardment and later a ground attack on the besieged territory.

