United Nations: The situation in West Bank is 'alarming' and requires 'urgent' action

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has stated that the situation in the occupied West Bank is "alarming" and calls for "urgent" action, while emphasizing the violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.



Elizabeth Throssell, the spokesperson for the High Commissioner, stated during a regular briefing in Geneva that the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is "alarming and requires urgent action in light of ongoing and diverse violations."



AFP