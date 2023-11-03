Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris

Middle East News
2023-11-03 | 07:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris

The Gaza Ministry of Health spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra stated that 1,200 children are still buried under the debris, reported Al Jazeera.

He added that 136 paramedics were killed, while 126 hospitals and 50 medical centers were targeted.
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Health

Ministry

Spokesperson

Ashraf Al-Qudra

Debris

Children

Hospitals

LBCI Next
Erdogan Urges Humanitarian Ceasefire in Gaza, Vows Continued Efforts for International Peace Conference
United Nations: The situation in West Bank is 'alarming' and requires 'urgent' action
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy

LBCI
Middle East News
08:56

New US ambassador to Israel arrives in country to assume his position

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Blinken: Israel has the "right" and "duty" to self-defense

LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:56

New US ambassador to Israel arrives in country to assume his position

LBCI
Middle East News
08:38

Blinken: Israel has the "right" and "duty" to self-defense

LBCI
Middle East News
08:25

Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization

LBCI
Middle East News
07:44

US Secretary of State: We are determined to support Israel and are working to release the detainees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:34

Al Jazeera: Planes shell AFP office, a number of press offices in Gaza City

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

Al-Qassam Brigades: Seven civilian hostages were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three who held foreign passports

LBCI
Middle East News
07:03

Al Jazeera quotes Gaza Health Ministry spokesperson: 1,200 children buried under debris

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50

Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Adraee shares video of combat helicopters attacking Hezbollah sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Hezbollah asks southerners to avoid passing through Kfarkela, Odaisseh roads

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More