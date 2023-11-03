Thai hostages are subject of discussion between Thai Foreign Minister and his Iranian counterpart

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara announced that he pressed his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to inquire about the fate of 23 Thai nationals held hostage by Hamas during its attack on Israel last month.



The Thai minister traveled to Qatar and Egypt this week to discuss the hostage issue and met Abdollahian in Doha, urging him to leverage Tehran's relationship with Hamas to assist in the release of the Thai citizens.