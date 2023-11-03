Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization

2023-11-03 | 08:25
Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization
Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization

The spokesperson for the Israeli army announced the completion of the encirclement of Gaza City, describing it as the "center of the terrorist organization Hamas." 

He stated, "The concept of a ceasefire is not currently on the table."

In contrast, the Al-Qassam Brigades threatened that Gaza would be "Israel's curse in history," warning that Israeli soldiers would come out "in body bags."

The death toll in the Gaza Strip due to Israeli airstrikes, according to the Hamas-affiliated Ministry of Health, has risen to 9,227, including 3,760 children, with over a thousand people estimated to be trapped under the rubble.

Meanwhile, the United Nations estimated humanitarian needs in Gaza and the West Bank at $1.2 billion by the end of 2023, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
 

