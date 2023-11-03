Blinken: Israel has the "right" and "duty" to self-defense

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed on Friday that Israel has the "right and duty" to defend itself as it continues its ground and aerial attack on the Gaza Strip.



Blinken told reporters during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv, "Israel not only has the right but also the duty to defend itself... to ensure that the events of October 7th will not be repeated."



Israel launched a wide-scale attack on the Gaza Strip, controlled by Hamas after its fighters attacked on October 7th, which Israeli officials say resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people on that day.

AFP