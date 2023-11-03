News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
Middle East News
2023-11-03 | 10:54
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Friday that Israel will not agree to a "temporary ceasefire" in its war against Hamas without the release of the hostages held by the movement in Gaza.
Netanyahu said after his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Tel Aviv, "We are continuing with all our strength, and Israel rejects a temporary ceasefire that does not include the release of our hostages."
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ceasefire
War
Hamas
Hostages
Gaza
