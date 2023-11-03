Paris demands clarifications from Israel after its strike on the French Institute in Gaza

Middle East News
2023-11-03 | 11:03
High views
Paris demands clarifications from Israel after its strike on the French Institute in Gaza

France has requested clarifications from Israel on Friday after the strike that targeted the French Institute in Gaza, as announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The French Foreign Ministry stated: "Israeli authorities have informed us that the French Institute in Gaza was targeted by an Israeli strike.”

It said: “We have requested that Israeli authorities promptly provide us with the relevant information that led to this decision," clarifying that there were no French employees or citizens inside the institute.

AFP
 

Middle East News

France

Israel

French Institute

Gaza

