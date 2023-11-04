UN chief Guterres 'horrified' by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulances

2023-11-04 | 05:43
UN chief Guterres &#39;horrified&#39; by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulances
UN chief Guterres 'horrified' by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulances

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his horror on Saturday over the Israeli military strike on an ambulance convoy in Gaza on Friday.

He also emphasized that the conflict between Israel and Hamas must come to an end.
 

