Israeli airstrike leaves over 30 deaths in Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza Strip

More than 30 people were killed, and around a hundred others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on Saturday evening, as announced by the Ministry of Health in the Hamas government in a statement.



The ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, confirmed in the statement that "more than 30 martyrs were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah after the massacre committed by the occupation in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip."



The ministry reported that the majority of the victims were "children and women," adding that the shelling directly targeted residential homes