Israeli airstrike leaves over 30 deaths in Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza Strip

Middle East News
2023-11-05 | 02:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airstrike leaves over 30 deaths in Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza Strip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli airstrike leaves over 30 deaths in Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza Strip

More than 30 people were killed, and around a hundred others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on Saturday evening, as announced by the Ministry of Health in the Hamas government in a statement.

The ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, confirmed in the statement that "more than 30 martyrs were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah after the massacre committed by the occupation in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip."

The ministry reported that the majority of the victims were "children and women," adding that the shelling directly targeted residential homes
 

Middle East News

Gaza

Israel

Airstrike

Al-Maghazi

Refugee

Camp

Gaza Strip

Hamas

Ashraf al-Qudra

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital

Deir El-Balah

LBCI Next
In Washington, thousands of demonstrators demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Israeli army: Our forces are fighting ground battles deep in the Gaza Strip and attacked a Hamas camp north of the Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

UN condemns 'atrocity' anew after airstrike on Jabalia camp in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

New Israeli airstrike target Jabalia refugee camp

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza

LBCI
World News
03:57

US State Department marks 44th anniversary of Iranian hostage crisis, denounces Iran's 'terrorist' support

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:32

Ain al-Asad base: Escalating security concerns amid Gaza conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
03:12

Thousands demonstrate in Israel, increasing pressure on Netanyahu

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Outskirts of Qlaileh and Dahira subjected to Israeli artillery shelling: LAF

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-13

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-11-02

Al Arabiya: Al-Quds Hospital is under Israeli army gunfire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-13

Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World News
09:09

Secretary Blinken Stresses Importance of Preventing Conflict Escalation and Electing President in Meeting with Caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:41

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:33

Caretaker Prime Minister Mikati's Regional Peace Initiative: From Plan to Action

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:32

Ain al-Asad base: Escalating security concerns amid Gaza conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Israeli raid on Al-Risala Scout team: Injuries reported on route to Hezbollah site

LBCI
Middle East News
02:49

Palestinian Health Ministry: Three martyrs in West Bank shot by the occupation army

LBCI
World News
07:04

Mikati Commends Egypt's Support during Talks with President el-Sisi

LBCI
World News
03:57

US State Department marks 44th anniversary of Iranian hostage crisis, denounces Iran's 'terrorist' support

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More