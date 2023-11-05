News
Israeli airstrike leaves over 30 deaths in Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-05 | 02:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike leaves over 30 deaths in Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza Strip
More than 30 people were killed, and around a hundred others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on Saturday evening, as announced by the Ministry of Health in the Hamas government in a statement.
The ministry's spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra, confirmed in the statement that "more than 30 martyrs were brought to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah after the massacre committed by the occupation in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip."
The ministry reported that the majority of the victims were "children and women," adding that the shelling directly targeted residential homes
Middle East News
Gaza
Israel
Airstrike
Al-Maghazi
Refugee
Camp
Gaza Strip
Hamas
Ashraf al-Qudra
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital
Deir El-Balah
