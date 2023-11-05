Thousands demonstrate in Israel, increasing pressure on Netanyahu

Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday in a demonstration by families and supporters of hostages held by Hamas, demanding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put forth more efforts to secure their release.



Hundreds also demonstrated in Jerusalem to call for the resignation of Netanyahu, whom they consider "responsible and guilty" due to shortcomings in managing the country.



The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which called for the gathering in Tel Aviv in front of the Ministry of Defense, emphasized that "the families of hostages and the missing will not return to their homes until all hostages return to their homes."



Hadas Calderon, whose five family members were kidnapped, called on her government to "change its approach," stating that she "wakes up every day for a new day of war, a war for the lives of my children."



Some participants expressed their determination to camp in front of the ministry until the hostages were returned.