Rushdi to LBCI: Arab League's meeting next week is a vital milestone in the diplomatic campaign regarding Gaza

2023-11-05 | 04:53
Rushdi to LBCI: Arab League's meeting next week is a vital milestone in the diplomatic campaign regarding Gaza

The spokesman for the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Jamal Rushdi, emphasized that the Arab League's meeting on November 11th will be a crucial milestone in the escalating Arab diplomatic campaign against Israeli airstrikes, as it will reflect the Arab political stance at the highest levels of representation.

Rushdi, in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, observed that we are facing a very big crisis, pointing out that the goal is to limit Israel and its military operations.

He stated, "We, as Arab nations, have excelled in expressing our cause and have shown the world that our position is clear, unified and that diplomatic efforts are not in vain."

Rushdi reaffirmed that the Arab stance is unified against the position of the United States and some countries that seek to provide Israel with a complete opportunity to defend itself.
 

