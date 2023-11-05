Anani to LBCI: Any attempted displacement from Gaza or West Bank will be considered a declaration of a state of war

Former Jordanian Foreign Minister Jawad Anani confirmed that Jordan and Egypt reject in any way any displacement process from Gaza to Egypt or from the West Bank to Jordan, considering that any attempt of this kind will be considered tantamount to declaring a state of war.



Anani, in an interview on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, said that if the war expands, it will constitute a danger to the entire Arab world.



He said: "The Arab side cannot convince the United States, and vice versa."

