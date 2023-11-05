Blinken meets Palestinian president in unannounced visit to West Bank

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the city of Ramallah in the West Bank during an unannounced visit surrounded by tight security measures, according to the Palestinian Presidency's office.



This marks Blinken's first visit to the occupied West Bank since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on October 7, following a round of talks in Israel and Jordan amid concerns about the widening scope of the war.



AFP