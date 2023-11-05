Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesperson in Gaza to LBCI: We are currently operating in six hospitals to save the lives of the wounded

2023-11-05 | 05:52

2min
Palestinian Health Ministry Spokesperson in Gaza to LBCI: We are currently operating in six hospitals to save the lives of the wounded

Dr. Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, affirmed that "the healthcare system, in general, is completely 'devastated,' with 105 of its healthcare institutions targeted and 16 hospitals taken out of service entirely."

"Additionally, 32 primary care centers have been taken out of service due to targeting and the unavailability of fuel."

During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he pointed out, "We are now operating in only six hospitals to save the lives of the wounded due to the aggression initiated by the Israeli occupation and continuing for 30 days."

Al-Qudra believes that "the Israeli occupation aims to cripple the healthcare system so that it cannot provide any services to the wounded."

He also explained that "the six hospitals currently operating lack basic medical supplies, and the occupation refuses to allow the entry of medical assistance suitable for the needs of these hospitals. Furthermore, it refuses to allow the entry of fuel to them."
 

