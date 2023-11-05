Abbas: The war on the Gaza Strip is a 'genocidal war'

President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine described Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, as a "genocidal war."



During an undisclosed meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Ramallah, in West Bank, Abbas stated, "There are no words to describe the genocidal war and destruction inflicted on our Palestinian people in Gaza at the hands of the Israeli war machine, without regard for international law."



AFP