Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran

Middle East News
2023-11-05 | 06:35
High views
Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran
Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran

Iran's defense minister on Sunday warned that the US would be "hit hard" if it did not implement a ceasefire in Gaza, state media reported.

Middle East News

Al Arabiya

US

Implement

Ceasefire

Gaza

Iran

Blinken warns of 'forced displacement' of Palestinians in Gaza, violence in West Bank
Abbas: The war on the Gaza Strip is a 'genocidal war'
