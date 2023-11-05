Blinken warns of 'forced displacement' of Palestinians in Gaza, violence in West Bank

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned of "forced displacement" of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip following his meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to a spokesperson for the US State Department.



State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the two sides also discussed "the necessity of halting violent actions carried out by extremists against Palestinians in the West Bank," referring specifically to settler violence that resulted in the killing of several Palestinians in the past month.



Blinken's unannounced visit to Ramallah is his first since October 7.



AFP