Jordan's King Abdullah II emphasized, during his meeting with Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the need to intensify international efforts to halt the war in Gaza and prevent the expansion of conflict in the region. He reiterated Jordan's support for the Lebanese people's efforts to enhance their stability.



Crown Prince of the Kingdom, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, also attended the meeting, which was held in Jordan.



During the meeting, the importance of delivering humanitarian aid continuously to the people in Gaza and supporting international relief organizations operating in the sector was stressed.



Prime Minister Mikati, on his part, praised Jordan's efforts in defending Arab causes and working towards peace and stability.