Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM
Middle East News
2023-11-05 | 06:59
High views
Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM
Jordan's King Abdullah II emphasized, during his meeting with Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, the need to intensify international efforts to halt the war in Gaza and prevent the expansion of conflict in the region. He reiterated Jordan's support for the Lebanese people's efforts to enhance their stability.
Crown Prince of the Kingdom, Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, also attended the meeting, which was held in Jordan.
During the meeting, the importance of delivering humanitarian aid continuously to the people in Gaza and supporting international relief organizations operating in the sector was stressed.
Prime Minister Mikati, on his part, praised Jordan's efforts in defending Arab causes and working towards peace and stability.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Jordan
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
King Abdullah
Gaza
Next
Gaza’s death toll due to Israeli airstrikes increase to 9,770, including 4,800 children
Blinken warns of 'forced displacement' of Palestinians in Gaza, violence in West Bank
Previous
