During his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas linked the return of the Palestinian Authority to governing Gaza to a "comprehensive political solution" to the conflict.



Abbas, who met with Blinken for the second time since October 7th, stated, "Gaza is an integral part of the State of Palestine, and we will assume our full responsibilities within the framework of a comprehensive political solution, including the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza."



AFP