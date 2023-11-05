The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the "racist" and "barbaric" statements made by the Israeli Minister of Heritage, Amihai Eliyahu, one of Netanyahu's coalition partners, regarding the use of a nuclear bomb to obliterate Gaza.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarded these statements as a clear declaration and explicit acknowledgment of what the occupying state is doing against its people across Palestinian territory, specifically the massacres committed daily against civilians in Gaza.



It reflects the clear incitement campaigns advocated by the Israeli government's officials to destroy Gaza and displace its residents. It is a strong rebuke to all countries that call on Israel to adhere to international law, human rights principles, and the protection of civilians.



It emphasized that the "fascist minister Eliyahu's" calls are an extension of Israeli positions and policies that deny the existence of Palestinians on their land, refuse to recognize their rights, and evade their obligations under international legitimacy decisions.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that these statements reflect the "genocidal" war that Israel has been waging on Gaza for the past 30 days.