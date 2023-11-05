Turkish police fire tear gas at pro-Palestinian protesters near Incirlik base

2023-11-05 | 08:10
Turkish police fire tear gas at pro-Palestinian protesters near Incirlik base
Turkish police fire tear gas at pro-Palestinian protesters near Incirlik base

On Sunday, Turkish police deployed tear gas to disperse demonstrators supporting the Palestinians outside the Incirlik military base, which houses American weapons and forces, according to a photographer from AFP.

The protest in front of Incirlik Air Base in southeastern Turkey was organized by the Turkish "Humanitarian Relief Foundation," an organization that led the "Freedom Flotilla" in 2010, attempting to break the Israeli blockade on Gaza. 

However, the Israeli navy intercepted it, resulting in the deaths of ten civilians.

AFP

