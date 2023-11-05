Iran announces the arrest of three Mossad agents in Afghanistan

Iran declared on Sunday the arrest of three Iranians suspected of working for the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, during an operation conducted in collaboration with the Taliban in the border region with Afghanistan.



The official television announced, "Three Mossad agents of Iranian nationality have been arrested as part of a joint operation between the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and the Taliban in the mountainous areas between the two countries."



It was added that they "planned to carry out suicide drone attacks" from Afghanistan against "targets in Iran."



Official media outlets did not provide information about the suspects' identities or the date of their arrest.



However, they reported that they would soon be transferred to Iran for "interrogation."



Iran has previously announced the arrest of individuals suspected of working for Israeli intelligence agencies, which it accuses of sabotaging several of its nuclear sites.





AFP