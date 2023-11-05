1.5 million people in Gaza internally displaced: UN

2023-11-05 | 09:53
1.5 million people in Gaza internally displaced: UN
1.5 million people in Gaza internally displaced: UN

The UN agency OCHA said that 710,275 are sheltering in 149 UNRWA facilities, 122,000 people are in hospitals, churches, and public buildings, 109,755 people are in 89 non-UNRWA schools, and the rest are residing with host families.

Middle East News

