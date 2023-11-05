Israel disrupts internet and communications in Gaza for the third time: Palestinian Telecommunications Company

Middle East News
2023-11-05 | 12:08
High views
Israel disrupts internet and communications in Gaza for the third time: Palestinian Telecommunications Company
0min
Israel disrupts internet and communications in Gaza for the third time: Palestinian Telecommunications Company

Israel disrupted internet and phone communication lines in the Gaza Strip on Sunday evening, marking the third occurrence since the war erupted between Israel and Hamas on October 7, according to Palestinian telecommunications company, "PalTel."

In a statement, the company expressed its regret, stating, "We regret to announce a complete disruption of all communication and internet services with the Gaza Strip, due to the severance of previously restored main routes by the Israeli side."


