Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon

Middle East News
2023-11-05 | 12:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon

An Israeli citizen died on Sunday as a result of an anti-tank fire originating from Lebanon, according to reports by Israeli Channel 12.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israeli

Citizen

Killed

Anti-Tank

Fire

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike leaves over 30 deaths in Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza Strip
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:54

The Israeli army announces major ongoing strikes on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
13:47

US Secretary of State Blinken makes an unannounced visit to Baghdad

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:54

The Israeli army announces major ongoing strikes on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
13:47

US Secretary of State Blinken makes an unannounced visit to Baghdad

LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Israel disrupts internet and communications in Gaza for the third time: Palestinian Telecommunications Company

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Symbolism of oil embargoes: Where does Israel import its oil from?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-03

Lebanon's struggle with Syrian refugee influx: Recent developments

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

Israeli army spokesman: We are expanding our ground operations in Gaza tonight

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Islamic Resistance mourns its martyr Ahmad Mohammed Salim from Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
12:43

Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:41

Israeli military spokesman: Air defense intercepts suspicious object crossing from Lebanon to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More