US Secretary of State Blinken makes an unannounced visit to Baghdad
Middle East News
2023-11-05 | 13:47
US Secretary of State Blinken makes an unannounced visit to Baghdad
US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, conducted an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Sunday, following his earlier visit to the occupied West Bank.
During his visit, he met with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, and engaged in discussions regarding the escalating risks associated with the Israel-Hamas war.
The visit was not publicly announced in advance and was revealed in a statement by the Iraqi Prime Minister's office due to security concerns.
This visit comes in the wake of missile and drone attacks targeting Iraqi military bases housing US forces and international coalition troops combating jihadists. These attacks have intensified following the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.
The United States has indirectly implicated Iran in these attacks, which have also targeted US forces in Syria.
Most of these attacks have been claimed by the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" through channels on the messaging app Telegram, affiliated with Iraqi factions with close ties to Iran.
AFP
