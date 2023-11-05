The Israeli army announces major ongoing strikes on Gaza

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it is conducting "significant strikes that will continue in the upcoming days" in the Gaza Strip, revealing that it has divided the besieged sector into two parts.



The Army's spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, stated, "Significant strikes are currently being carried out, and will continue tonight and in the days to come."



He also confirmed that Israeli forces conducting ground operations in the sector have split it into two segments: "southern Gaza and northern Gaza."





AFP