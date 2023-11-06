Israel army says 'coordinated' with Jordan to drop medical aid Into Gaza

Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 01:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel army says &#39;coordinated&#39; with Jordan to drop medical aid Into Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel army says 'coordinated' with Jordan to drop medical aid Into Gaza

A spokesperson for the Israeli military revealed on Monday that the medical aid airlift to Gaza announced by Jordan during the night was carried out "in coordination" with the Israeli army.

The spokesperson stated, "Last night, in coordination with the Israeli military, a Jordanian aircraft dropped medical equipment and food supplies to the Jordanian hospital in the Gaza Strip. Medical teams will use this equipment to assist patients."
 

Middle East News

Israeli

Jordan

Gaza

Aid

LBCI Next
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested: Israeli Army
The Israeli army announces major ongoing strikes on Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19

Biden's visit sparks Israeli 'yes' on Gaza aid, but with 'strings attached'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Israeli army: Our ground and armored forces raided the Gaza Strip “over the past twenty-four hours”

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-10

Hamas affirms the Killing of two of its political bureau members in Israeli raid in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army Radio: Raids on Gaza will continue even at the expense of harming hostage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:36

Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed

LBCI
Middle East News
03:27

After a near-total telecom blackout, communication services ‘gradually’ restored in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:14

Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
02:42

UN agency officials call for ceasefire in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Rushdi to LBCI: Arab League's meeting next week is a vital milestone in the diplomatic campaign regarding Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

Symbolism of oil embargoes: Where does Israel import its oil from?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-23

Escalation with Israel on border region leaves more than 19,000 displaced in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

LBCI
Middle East News
12:43

Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

LBCI
Middle East News
06:35

Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More