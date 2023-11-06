Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry

2023-11-06 | 03:14
LBCI
Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry
Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health affiliated with the Hamas movement in Gaza announced on Monday that at least 200 people were killed in the intensive Israeli bombardment conducted by Israeli forces during the night in the Gaza Strip. 

The ministry stated in a message to the media, “More than 200 martyrs in overnight massacres,” specifying that this toll includes the city of Gaza and the northern part of the Gaza Strip only. 

AFP 

 

After a near-total telecom blackout, communication services ‘gradually’ restored in Gaza
UN agency officials call for ceasefire in Gaza
