After a near-total telecom blackout, communication services ‘gradually’ restored in Gaza

⚠ Update: Metrics show that internet connectivity is being restored in the #Gaza Strip after Sunday's near-total telecoms blackout, the second-longest observed since the onset of the present conflict with Israel; overall service remains significantly below pre-war levels 📈 pic.twitter.com/oHkzNkSxUX — NetBlocks (@netblocks) November 6, 2023

The Palestine Telecommunications Company, Paltel, reported on Monday the gradual resumption of communication services (landline, mobile, and internet) in various regions of the sector after they were disconnected from the Israeli side.