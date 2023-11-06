Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed

Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 03:36
High views
Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed
Israeli soldier stabbed in east Jerusalem, attacker killed

An Israeli soldier was seriously wounded on Monday after being stabbed in front of a police station in East Jerusalem near the Damascus Gate. The attacker was "neutralized," according to the Israeli police.

The Israeli police explained in a statement that "an armed terrorist with a knife arrived at the Shalem police station, stabbed a soldier, and the border guards neutralized the terrorist by firing shots."

Middle East News

Israel

Soldier

Damascus Gate

Jerusalem

Police

Attack

