Barghouti to LBCI: What is happening in Gaza is a massacre and a slaughter

Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 04:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Barghouti to LBCI: What is happening in Gaza is a massacre and a slaughter
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Barghouti to LBCI: What is happening in Gaza is a massacre and a slaughter

General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, Mustafa Barghouti, affirmed, "We are still at ground zero in the process of reaching a humanitarian ceasefire or a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip." 

He pointed out, "The reason for this is the United States and Western countries that support the aggression on the Gaza Strip."

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "Talk of a humanitarian ceasefire is 'ridiculous' because it means allowing the cessation of killing and massacres for 4 or 5 hours, after which the killing of children in Gaza resumes."

He emphasized that it is required of the entire Arab world to exert all possible pressure on the United States because it is the only country capable of restraining Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He viewed that "what is happening in Gaza is an unprecedented massacre and a brutal terrorism."

He said, "We immediately demand the cancellation of all normalization agreements with Israel and the expulsion of all Israeli ambassadors wherever they are found. The Arabs should organize a humanitarian convoy with all international institutions to break the siege on Gaza and challenge the unjust Israeli action of preventing aid from entering through the Rafah crossing. Israel has no international right to do so."

He added, "If the United States feels that it will pay a price, as the entire Arab world will boycott its goods and arms purchases, it will then force Israel to stop the aggression, and this is the required position."
 

Middle East News

Palestinian National Initiative

Mustafa Barghouti

Ceasefire

Gaza Strip

Israel

Arab

LBCI Next
Blinken meets with Turkish Foreign Minister in Ankara
Al Jazeera: French death toll from Hamas attacks rises to 40
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran

LBCI
World News
2023-11-05

France calls for 'immediate humanitarian ceasefire' in Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Israeli airstrike leaves over 30 deaths in Al-Maghazi camp in Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-03

Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Blinken: Washington is working 'actively' to secure more humanitarian aid for Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: The world works to release 240 Israeli prisoners and ignores two million people kidnapped by the occupation in Gaza

LBCI
World News
06:19

South Africa recalls all diplomats in Israel for 'consultations'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:10

Ursula von der Leyen: EU approves additional aid of 25 million Euros for Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Afghanistan

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14

The space industry is starting a green revolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

LBCI
Middle East News
12:43

Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More