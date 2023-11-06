Barghouti to LBCI: What is happening in Gaza is a massacre and a slaughter

General Secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, Mustafa Barghouti, affirmed, "We are still at ground zero in the process of reaching a humanitarian ceasefire or a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip."



He pointed out, "The reason for this is the United States and Western countries that support the aggression on the Gaza Strip."



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he said, "Talk of a humanitarian ceasefire is 'ridiculous' because it means allowing the cessation of killing and massacres for 4 or 5 hours, after which the killing of children in Gaza resumes."



He emphasized that it is required of the entire Arab world to exert all possible pressure on the United States because it is the only country capable of restraining Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



He viewed that "what is happening in Gaza is an unprecedented massacre and a brutal terrorism."



He said, "We immediately demand the cancellation of all normalization agreements with Israel and the expulsion of all Israeli ambassadors wherever they are found. The Arabs should organize a humanitarian convoy with all international institutions to break the siege on Gaza and challenge the unjust Israeli action of preventing aid from entering through the Rafah crossing. Israel has no international right to do so."



He added, "If the United States feels that it will pay a price, as the entire Arab world will boycott its goods and arms purchases, it will then force Israel to stop the aggression, and this is the required position."