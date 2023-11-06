Taysir Suleiman to LBCI: We are now facing a genocidal operation

Taysir Suleiman, a leader in the Hamas movement, explained, "Our focus since our inception and the beginning of our work has been on working to protect and defend the Palestinian people, as well as liberating their land and prisoners."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he observed that "we are now facing a genocidal operation against anything that can be called human."



He emphasized that "there will be no prisoner release without an exchange operation that ultimately leads to the release of all Palestinian prisoners, in addition to the bodies held in Israeli occupation hospitals."



He said, "We are in a phase where our people either fight to defend themselves or surrender, and I believe we have moved beyond the surrender phase."