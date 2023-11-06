News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM
Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 05:34
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM
On Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused the United States of "encouraging" Israel to "kill" Palestinians in Gaza and "commit atrocities" against them.
During his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani in Tehran, President Raisi once again called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza.
During a press conference with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Raisi stressed that "the airstrikes must stop as soon as possible, and an immediate ceasefire should be declared, along with providing aid to the oppressed people of Gaza."
He considered these heinous and inhumane acts as a form of genocide committed by Israel with the support of the United States and some European countries.
He pointed out that the "American aid to the Zionist entity encourages it to commit killings and brutal acts against the Palestinian people," saying, "The Americans claiming that they seek to help Gaza is a false promise that does not align with their actions."
For his part, al-Sudani said, "Undoubtedly, the most prominent issue is the Palestinian cause and what the Palestinian people are subjected to, including systematic killing and genocide against the people of Gaza, as well as what is happening in the West Bank at the hands of settlers."
He added, "We all know that the recent crisis was not born on October 7, but rather the result of the criminal policies of the occupation authorities against our people in Palestine, including killing, displacement, settlement policies, and encroachments on Al-Aqsa Mosque."
He believed that those who want to contain this conflict and prevent its spread in the region should exert pressure on the Israeli authorities to stop this aggression.
Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani stated on Monday that "the power of the bombs that fell on Gaza in one month equals one and a half times the power of the bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima in 1945."
This unannounced meeting between the Iranian President and the Iraqi Prime Minister occurred one day after a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Baghdad as part of a tour of the Middle East.
Middle East News
Iran
President
Ebrahim Raisi
United States
Israel
Palestinians
Gaza
Iraq
Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani
Tehran
Ceasefire
Next
Ursula von der Leyen: EU approves additional aid of 25 million Euros for Gaza
More than 100 Britons have left Gaza through Rafah crossing
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran
0
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
Middle East News
2023-11-01
At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
07:06
Blinken: Washington is working 'actively' to secure more humanitarian aid for Gaza
Middle East News
07:06
Blinken: Washington is working 'actively' to secure more humanitarian aid for Gaza
0
Middle East News
07:04
Palestinian Foreign Ministry: The world works to release 240 Israeli prisoners and ignores two million people kidnapped by the occupation in Gaza
Middle East News
07:04
Palestinian Foreign Ministry: The world works to release 240 Israeli prisoners and ignores two million people kidnapped by the occupation in Gaza
0
World News
06:19
South Africa recalls all diplomats in Israel for 'consultations'
World News
06:19
South Africa recalls all diplomats in Israel for 'consultations'
0
Middle East News
06:10
Ursula von der Leyen: EU approves additional aid of 25 million Euros for Gaza
Middle East News
06:10
Ursula von der Leyen: EU approves additional aid of 25 million Euros for Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
03:14
Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry
Middle East News
03:14
Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed
Lebanon News
04:27
Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed
0
World News
2023-10-07
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Afghanistan
World News
2023-10-07
A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Afghanistan
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
The space industry is starting a green revolution
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14
The space industry is starting a green revolution
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman
Lebanon News
11:27
LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman
2
Lebanon News
11:01
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
Lebanon News
11:01
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
3
Lebanon News
13:34
Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful
Lebanon News
13:34
Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful
4
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
5
Middle East News
12:43
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:43
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
13:03
Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council
Lebanon News
13:03
Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council
7
Lebanon News
13:40
Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context
Lebanon News
13:40
Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context
8
Lebanon News
04:27
Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed
Lebanon News
04:27
Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More