Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM

Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 05:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran&#39;s President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM

On Monday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi accused the United States of "encouraging" Israel to "kill" Palestinians in Gaza and "commit atrocities" against them.

During his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani in Tehran, President Raisi once again called for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza.

During a press conference with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Raisi stressed that "the airstrikes must stop as soon as possible, and an immediate ceasefire should be declared, along with providing aid to the oppressed people of Gaza."

He considered these heinous and inhumane acts as a form of genocide committed by Israel with the support of the United States and some European countries.

He pointed out that the "American aid to the Zionist entity encourages it to commit killings and brutal acts against the Palestinian people," saying, "The Americans claiming that they seek to help Gaza is a false promise that does not align with their actions."

For his part, al-Sudani said, "Undoubtedly, the most prominent issue is the Palestinian cause and what the Palestinian people are subjected to, including systematic killing and genocide against the people of Gaza, as well as what is happening in the West Bank at the hands of settlers."

He added, "We all know that the recent crisis was not born on October 7, but rather the result of the criminal policies of the occupation authorities against our people in Palestine, including killing, displacement, settlement policies, and encroachments on Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He believed that those who want to contain this conflict and prevent its spread in the region should exert pressure on the Israeli authorities to stop this aggression.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani stated on Monday that "the power of the bombs that fell on Gaza in one month equals one and a half times the power of the bomb dropped by the United States on Hiroshima in 1945."

This unannounced meeting between the Iranian President and the Iraqi Prime Minister occurred one day after a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Baghdad as part of a tour of the Middle East.
 

Middle East News

Iran

President

Ebrahim Raisi

United States

Israel

Palestinians

Gaza

Iraq

Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani

Tehran

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Ursula von der Leyen: EU approves additional aid of 25 million Euros for Gaza
More than 100 Britons have left Gaza through Rafah crossing
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-03

Netanyahu: Israel rejects 'humanitarian ceasefire' with Gaza without hostage release

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-01

At least 8,796 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza: Health Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Al Arabiya: Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Blinken: Washington is working 'actively' to secure more humanitarian aid for Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
07:04

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: The world works to release 240 Israeli prisoners and ignores two million people kidnapped by the occupation in Gaza

LBCI
World News
06:19

South Africa recalls all diplomats in Israel for 'consultations'

LBCI
Middle East News
06:10

Ursula von der Leyen: EU approves additional aid of 25 million Euros for Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:14

Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Afghanistan

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14

The space industry is starting a green revolution

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

LBCI
Middle East News
12:43

Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More