Blinken: Washington is working 'actively' to secure more humanitarian aid for Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Monday in Ankara that Washington is working “very actively” to secure more humanitarian assistance for civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip.



Blinken told reporters at the end of a one-on-one meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, “We have made significant progress in recent days in increasing” the aid reaching the people of Gaza, emphasizing that “a cessation (of hostilities) may also contribute to that.”



AFP



