OIC to hold extraordinary Islamic summit to address Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 07:56
High views
OIC to hold extraordinary Islamic summit to address Israeli aggression against Palestinians

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is set to convene an exceptional Islamic summit in response to an invitation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the current chair of the Islamic summit, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The primary focus of this extraordinary gathering will be to address the recent Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

