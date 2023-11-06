Turkey asks Blinken for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, on Monday for an "immediate" and "complete" ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing a devastating bombardment and ground operation carried out by Israel in the Strip in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7, according to a Turkish diplomatic source.



During their meeting in Ankara, Fidan stressed to Blinken "the necessity of preventing Israel from targeting civilians and displacing the population in Gaza," affirming that "a full ceasefire must be declared immediately," as reported by the source, who requested not to disclose their identity.

AFP