New group of wounded arrives from Gaza to Egypt via Rafah crossing

On Monday, a new group of wounded individuals from the Gaza Strip arrived in Egypt through the Rafah border crossing, according to an official on the Egyptian side of the crossing, after a two-day delay.



The official told Agence France-Presse, "Six ambulances transporting the wounded arrived to the Egyptian side, and medical examinations are currently being conducted inside the crossing in order to transfer them to hospitals."



AFP

