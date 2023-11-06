Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons

Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 09:35
High views
Hamas&#39; Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons

Hamas Leader Osama Hamdan said that the statement of the Israeli Minister of Heritage is a clear and official recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons.
 

