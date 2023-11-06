Guterres: A ceasefire in Gaza becomes more urgent by the hour

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas on Monday, warning that the Gaza Strip, under constant bombardment, is turning into a "graveyard for children."



Guterres made his remarks during a press briefing at the United Nations headquarters, emphasizing the urgent humanitarian need for a ceasefire as the unfolding catastrophe demands immediate action.



He stated, "The disaster unfolding before us makes a humanitarian ceasefire all the more imperative by the hour."



The Secretary-General continued, "The parties to the conflict, and indeed the international community, bear an immediate and fundamental responsibility to put an end to this inhumane and escalating humanitarian crisis and significantly expand humanitarian assistance to Gaza."



He added, "The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis for humanity."





AFP