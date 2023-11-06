Guterres: A ceasefire in Gaza becomes more urgent by the hour

Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 12:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Guterres: A ceasefire in Gaza becomes more urgent by the hour
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Guterres: A ceasefire in Gaza becomes more urgent by the hour

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas on Monday, warning that the Gaza Strip, under constant bombardment, is turning into a "graveyard for children."

Guterres made his remarks during a press briefing at the United Nations headquarters, emphasizing the urgent humanitarian need for a ceasefire as the unfolding catastrophe demands immediate action.

He stated, "The disaster unfolding before us makes a humanitarian ceasefire all the more imperative by the hour."

The Secretary-General continued, "The parties to the conflict, and indeed the international community, bear an immediate and fundamental responsibility to put an end to this inhumane and escalating humanitarian crisis and significantly expand humanitarian assistance to Gaza."

He added, "The nightmare in Gaza is more than a humanitarian crisis. It is a crisis for humanity."


AFP

Middle East News

Antonio Guterres

Ceasefire

Gaza

Urgent

LBCI Next
Israel army says 'coordinated' with Jordan to drop medical aid Into Gaza
The Israeli army announces major ongoing strikes on Gaza
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:04

Turkey asks Blinken for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
02:42

UN agency officials call for ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran

LBCI
World News
2023-11-05

In Washington, thousands of demonstrators demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war

LBCI
World News
13:53

Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at "deterrence"

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:41

Taysir Suleiman to LBCI: We are now facing a genocidal operation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-03

Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05

Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:19

Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip

LBCI
Middle East News
08:17

Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment

LBCI
Middle East News
09:35

Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
03:14

Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:36

Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More