News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 13:41
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
In the past few hours, Yemeni Armed Forces have initiated a series of drone strikes on various sensitive targets within the occupied territories aimed at the Israeli enemy.
The operation resulted in the temporary suspension of activity at the targeted military bases and airports for several hours, as confirmed by a statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces.
The statement further emphasized their commitment to continuing "the execution of more strategic military operations in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the calls of our great Yemeni people and all nations of the Muslim world, until the brutal Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza comes to a halt."
Middle East News
Yemeni
Armed
Forces
Launch
Drone
Strikes
Israeli
Targets
Next
Israel army says 'coordinated' with Jordan to drop medical aid Into Gaza
The Israeli army announces major ongoing strikes on Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Military Strikes 150 Underground Targets in Northern Gaza,
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Military Strikes 150 Underground Targets in Northern Gaza,
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
14:07
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
Middle East News
14:07
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
0
World News
13:53
Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at "deterrence"
World News
13:53
Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at "deterrence"
0
Middle East News
12:55
Guterres: A ceasefire in Gaza becomes more urgent by the hour
Middle East News
12:55
Guterres: A ceasefire in Gaza becomes more urgent by the hour
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:41
Taysir Suleiman to LBCI: We are now facing a genocidal operation
Middle East News
04:41
Taysir Suleiman to LBCI: We are now facing a genocidal operation
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-27
UN warns 'many people will die soon' due to Israeli siege on Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-05
Tuition fees in fresh dollars: A puzzle for Lebanon's Catholic schools
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:27
Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed
Lebanon News
04:27
Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
3
Lebanon News
10:03
Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip
Lebanon News
10:03
Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip
4
Middle East News
08:17
Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment
Middle East News
08:17
Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment
5
Middle East News
09:35
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
Middle East News
09:35
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
6
Middle East News
03:14
Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry
Middle East News
03:14
Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:36
Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas
News Bulletin Reports
10:36
Ground situation: Gaza divided into two parts as Israeli airstrikes target northern areas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More