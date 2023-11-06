Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets

In the past few hours, Yemeni Armed Forces have initiated a series of drone strikes on various sensitive targets within the occupied territories aimed at the Israeli enemy.



The operation resulted in the temporary suspension of activity at the targeted military bases and airports for several hours, as confirmed by a statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces.



The statement further emphasized their commitment to continuing "the execution of more strategic military operations in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the calls of our great Yemeni people and all nations of the Muslim world, until the brutal Israeli aggression against our brothers in Gaza comes to a halt."