Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war

Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 14:07
High views
0min
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to attend a summit in the Saudi capital on Sunday to address the Israel-Hamas war, a source familiar with the preparations told AFP on Monday.

It would be Raisi's first visit to the Kingdom since the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations after seven years of severed ties, a deal brokered by China and announced in March.

