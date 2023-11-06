News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Masafat Aman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
Middle East News
2023-11-06 | 14:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to attend a summit in the Saudi capital on Sunday to address the Israel-Hamas war, a source familiar with the preparations told AFP on Monday.
It would be Raisi's first visit to the Kingdom since the two countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations after seven years of severed ties, a deal brokered by China and announced in March.
Middle East News
Iran
President
Summit
Saudi Arabia
Gaza
War
Next
Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi arrested: Israeli Army
Israel army says 'coordinated' with Jordan to drop medical aid Into Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:34
Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM
Middle East News
05:34
Iran's President accuses US of encouraging Israeli actions in Gaza during meeting with Iraqi PM
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20
Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-20
Did Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi militants enter the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip?
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:53
Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at "deterrence"
World News
13:53
Pentagon: US submarine in the Middle East aimed at "deterrence"
0
Middle East News
13:41
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
Middle East News
13:41
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
0
Middle East News
12:55
Guterres: A ceasefire in Gaza becomes more urgent by the hour
Middle East News
12:55
Guterres: A ceasefire in Gaza becomes more urgent by the hour
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Palestinian icon: Ahed Tamimi re-arrested by Israeli authorities
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03
Israeli withdrawal: Hezbollah Secretary-General expresses readiness for cooperation in tent removal
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29
Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade
0
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Incitement to destroy Gaza: Palestinian Foreign Ministry slams Israeli minister's 'nuclear' threat
Middle East News
2023-11-05
Incitement to destroy Gaza: Palestinian Foreign Ministry slams Israeli minister's 'nuclear' threat
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:27
Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed
Lebanon News
04:27
Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed
2
Lebanon News
10:03
Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip
Lebanon News
10:03
Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
4
Middle East News
08:17
Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment
Middle East News
08:17
Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment
5
Middle East News
09:35
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
Middle East News
09:35
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
7
Middle East News
03:14
Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry
Middle East News
03:14
Over 200 killed in Israeli airstrikes, reports Hamas Health Ministry
8
Middle East News
13:41
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
Middle East News
13:41
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More