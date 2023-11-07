Netanyahu: Israel will assume comprehensive security responsibility in Gaza war against Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that Israel would assume "comprehensive security responsibility" in the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period after the ongoing war against Hamas. He reiterated his refusal to cease-fire until the release of hostages by the movement.

Netanyahu, in an interview with the American network ABC News, stated that "Israel will assume, for an indefinite period, comprehensive security responsibility" in Gaza.



He added, "When we do not take on this security responsibility, we face the outbreak of Hamas terrorism on a scale we cannot imagine."

In response to a question about the entity expected to govern the Gaza Strip after the war, Netanyahu said, "Those who do not want to continue on the path of Hamas."