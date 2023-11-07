UAE to Establish 150-Bed Field Hospital in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict"

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it has decided to establish a field hospital within the Gaza Strip with a capacity of 150 beds, as reported by the Emirates News Agency "WAM." This comes as the conflict in the Gaza Strip enters its second month.



According to WAM, late on Monday, it was stated that "it has been decided to establish a comprehensive Emirati field hospital within the Gaza Strip to provide the necessary medical support to our Palestinian brothers in the sector, as part of a humanitarian operation.



It was added that five planes departed from Abu Dhabi to El Arish in northern Egypt on Monday, paving the way for transporting the necessary equipment to establish and operate the hospital inside Gaza.

AFP